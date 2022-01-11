Watch
Red Wings hire legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 5: Former Detroit Red Wings Nicklas Lidstrom signs a jersey as he walks the red carpet after arriving at Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings game against the Minnesota Wild on October 5, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 12:11:47-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired former captain Nicklas Lidstrom to be the team's vice president of hockey operations.

VP and GM Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Lidstrom, 51, is a Red Wings legend and one of the most decorated players in NHL history.

In his role, Lidstrom will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the team.

He spent 20 years playing for the Red Wings, his entire career, and had his No. 5 jersey retired during the 2013-14 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.

