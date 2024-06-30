Red Wings issue qualifying offers to 4 players, including Lucas Raymond & Moritz Seider

The Detroit Red Wings said they have issued qualifying offers to several pending restricted free agents ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday.

According to the team, they issued offers to Jonatan Berggren, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno.

By issuing the offers, teams are given the right of first refusal or a draft choice compensation if those players sign an offer sheet with another team.

General Manager Steve Yzerman has talked about the importance of signing Seider and Raymond to new deals.

Earlier this month, Yzerman said they are going to work around the deals.

"They will get done in due time, but to be quite honest, I don’t anticipate that happening at this stage," he said on June 21, according to NHL.com. “We’ll have to make decisions along the way based on that.”

NHL free agency begins at 12 p.m. on July 1.