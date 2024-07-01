Red Wings, Patrick Kane reportedly agree to a new 1-year contract

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.
Kaplan reports that the deal will become official when NHL free agency begins at 12 p.m. on Monday.
The 35-year-old joined Detroit about 1/3 of the way through the season after recovering from hip surgery. He had a one-year deal for $2.75 million.
He immediately contributed to the Wings' success scoring 20 goals and adding 27 assists in just 50 games.
WATCH: Patrick Kane talks about next season below
According to Kaplan's sources, the terms of the deal haven't been reported but it's expected that it will be more than the $2.75 million he made last season.
Detroit is also working on re-signing other free agents like David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere, as well as extending contracts for their top young players - Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.