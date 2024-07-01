Red Wings, Patrick Kane reportedly agree to a new 1-year contract

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Kaplan reports that the deal will become official when NHL free agency begins at 12 p.m. on Monday.

The 35-year-old joined Detroit about 1/3 of the way through the season after recovering from hip surgery. He had a one-year deal for $2.75 million.

He immediately contributed to the Wings' success scoring 20 goals and adding 27 assists in just 50 games.

Red Wings' Patrick Kane not sure about plans for next season but thankful hip feels great

According to Kaplan's sources, the terms of the deal haven't been reported but it's expected that it will be more than the $2.75 million he made last season.

Detroit is also working on re-signing other free agents like David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere, as well as extending contracts for their top young players - Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.

