Red Wings playoff hopes remain alive after 5-4 OT win over Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings playoff hopes remain alive after a necessary 5-4 win in overtime over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dylan Larkin scored the game-winner and Detroit now has 87 points for the season.

Detroit needed to at least get one point in tonight's matchup against the Leafs to stay in playoff contention.

Reminder: You can watch the final two games on TV20 Detroit

It was a high-scoring game as the two Original Six teams faced off for the final time this season.

Toronto got on the board first when Mitch Marner put one past James Reimer.

However, the Red Wings responded well, scoring four straight goals in the back half of the first period.

Two goals came from Alex DeBrincat, with Simon Edvinsson adding his first goal of the season and David Perron putting Detroit up 4-1.

Nicholas Robertson cut the lead to 4-2 midway through the second, and Auston Matthews scored his 69th of the season just over a minute later.

Late in the second, John Tavares tied the game up.

With wins by the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, the Red Wings needed at least one point to stay in playoff contention.

It was a battle back-and-forth for much of the third period, and then the Maple Leafs went on a power play with just 2:45 left in the third period after Patrick Kane took a high-sticking penalty.

Detroit was able to kill the penalty and then went on to stay tied into overtime, and Toronto took a penalty with just 10 seconds left, so Detroit started overtime with a one-man advantage.

Larkin scored just 40 seconds into overtime to give Detroit a win and a chance at the playoffs.