Red Wings recall goaltender Sebastian Cossa after John Gibson injury on Monday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins following an injury to John Gibson earlier this week.

According to the team, Cossa was recalled under emergency conditions, and defender Erik Gustaffson was sent back down to Grand Rapids.

Cossa was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for December 2025 amid an incredible season from the Griffins. He was 7-0-1 with a 1.76 goals against average and a .929 save percentage in December.

This season, he's appeared in 31 games for the Griffins and has a 1.99 goals against average and .927 save percentage with 24 wins and five shutouts for Grand Rapids.

Gibson was pulled from Monday's game against the Nashville Predators after the first period. After the game, head coach Todd McClellan said that it appeared Gibson suffered a stinger after taking a shot up high at the end of the first period.

It's expected we'll learn more about Gibson's injury on Wednesday ahead of the Red Wings matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.