Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston Bruins for draft picks

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) shoots against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 09:48:30-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have traded forward Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins, the team confirmed on Thursday morning.

Recently, there have been reports that Bertuzzi was on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline.

The team is getting Boston's 2024 protected first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of a two-year contract that pays him $5.25 million this year, and it's expected he would've gotten more money on the open market.

Bertuzzi is the second player traded ahead of the deadline, as the Red Wings sent Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks for two draft picks.

Bertuzzi has only appeared in 29 games this season due to two different injuries, and has four goals and 10 assists.

He's spent his career with Detroit where he has 305 games played with 88 goals and 114 assists.

Detroit also locked up Captain Dylan Larkin yesterday on an 8-year contract.

