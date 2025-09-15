Red Wings unveil Centennial Season uniform; here's where you can pre-order

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings unveiled their official Centennial uniform on Monday, honoring 100 years of Hockeytown.

The Red Wings were established in 1926 as one of the NHL's Original Six franchises, debuting as the Detroit Cougars and later the Detroit Falcons before adopting the Red Wings name in 1932.

The uniforms, designed by fanatics include:



A tribute to the Detroit Cougars on the front leg of the solid-red pants

Striping along the hem, sleeves and socks to pay tribute to the Falcons uniforms (1930-1932)

Leather-like features, including a diamond-shaped captain patch, and a faux jock tag inscribed with “Established 1926 DETROIT MI”

The first chain-stitch Winged Wheel, introduced in 1932 and used through 1948.

A matte red helmet with a vintage Meijer logo (1957-1966) decal.

The Red Wings will wear the new uniforms for their home opener on Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadians, and wear them again about a dozen more times.

“Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit. It recognizes the outstanding players, the defining moments and above all, the devoted fans who have shaped us into who we are today. We believe this uniform will serve as a powerful reminder of our history, while inspiring anticipation for the memorable moments yet to come.”

You can pre-order the Centennial jersey at this link. The jerseys will also be available to purchase at Little Caesars Arena once the season starts.