Watch Now
Sports

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

Michigan Stadium scoreboard rendering
University of Michigan Athletic Department
A rendering released on Oct. 18, 2022 of the new Michigan Stadium scoreboards project that's set to be complete before the 2023 football season starts.
Michigan Stadium scoreboard rendering
Posted at 6:13 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 18:15:40-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday.

The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.

Michigan Stadium scoreboard rendering
A rendering released on Oct. 18, 2022 of the new Michigan Stadium scoreboards project that's set to be complete before the 2023 football season starts.
Michigan Stadium scoreboard rendering
A rendering released on Oct. 18, 2022 of the new Michigan Stadium scoreboards project that's set to be complete before the 2023 football season starts.

The project also includes adding additional columns to the existing structure, equipment upgrades to the Crisler Center control room and production studio and installing a new sound system for the seating bowl and stadium concourse.

Michigan Stadium scoreboard rendering
A rendering released on Oct. 18, 2022 of the new Michigan Stadium scoreboards project that's set to be complete before the 2023 football season starts.

The university says the project is being funded by the athletic department through donations for capital improvements.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website