Report: 2nd opinion reveals Terrion Arnold's shoulder injury is not as bad as expected

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have reportedly gotten good news about cornerback Terrion Arnold's shoulder injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that a second opinion revealed that the injury is not as bad as expected.

Schefter said that sources told him Arnold could return "sooner than expected," possibly even this month.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Arnold would be out for a "long time" due to the shoulder injury, and there were reports that he could be out the rest of the season.

It was a blow to a secondary that already saw D.J. Reed get hurt and go on injured reserve.