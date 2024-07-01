Report: Pistons plan to sign Cade Cunningham to five-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons plan to sign point guard Cade Cunningham to a five-year, $226 million maximum rookie extension, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards.

With this extension, the organization is choosing to invest in their rising star. Cunningham is coming off of a career year for the Pistons, averaging 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three and 86.9 percent from the free throw line.

Cunningham was drafted first overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. He had an impressive rookie season, averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 84.5 percent from the free throw line. After playing 64 games his rookie season, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first team.

There have been a lot of changes for the Pistons this off-season. Over the past 30 days, Trajan Langdon was named President of Basketball Operations, and general managerTroy Weaver and head coach Monty Williamswere fired after a 2023-24 that saw the Pistons post a franchise-worst 14-68 record.

WATCH: Pistons introduce Trajan Langdon as President of Basketball Operations

Detroit Pistons officially introduce Trajan Langdon as president of Basketball Operations

More recently, the Pistons acquired Wendell Moore andTim Hardaway Jr.via trade, along with Ron Hollandand Bobi Klintmanin the NBA Draft. Earlier today, the Pistons hired Williams' replacementin J.B. Bickerstaff, who just led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

WATCH: Rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons

Pistons rookie Ron Holland confident he can help rebuilding Pistons

NBA free agency is upon us, and with new leadership and the Pistons entering free agency with more than $60 million in cap space, expect to see at least a few more moves from the team in the coming days.