Report: Wide receiver Marvin Jones returning to Lions after two seasons with Jaguars

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones downplaying return to Cincinnati
Copyright Getty Images
Gregory Shamus
<p>DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 23: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 23, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 29, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wide receiver Marvin Jones is rejoining the Detroit Lions, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported in a subsequent tweet that Jones is expected to sign a one-year, $3 million deal, worth up to $5 million.

Jones has spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 69 games over five seasons with the Lions, Jones caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. Across 10 seasons, Jones has caught 542 passes for 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Jones joins a room full of talented Lions receivers including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds.

