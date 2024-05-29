Reports: RHP Keider Montero to make Major League Debut in Tigers doubleheader today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Right-handed pitcher Keider Montero is set to make his Major League debut today for the Detroit Tigers in the doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to reports from Bally Sports, the Detroit Free Press andMLive.

MLB teams are allowed to bring up a 27th man to the major league club for doubleheaders, as the Tigers have previously this season with RHP Matt Manning. Montero is slated to start Game 2 of the doubleheader against Pirates rookie and former No. 1 pick RHP Paul Skenes. Montero is one of three rookies starting at Comerica Park today, with Pirates rookie RHP Jared Jones set to start Game 1 of today's doubleheader against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

As Evan Woodbery with MLive pointed out in a Twitter thread this morning, Montero has not pitched more than 4 1/3 innings in a start this season. He was added to the Tigers 40-man roster this fall, and in nine games this season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Huns, Montero has an 0-1 record, a 4.40 Earned Run Average, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.47.

In 30.2 innings this season, Montero has allowed 28 hits, 15 earned runs and two home runs, while striking out 36 batters and holding opponents to a .243 batting average. He's been in the Tigers organization since he was signed to a minor league contract in August of 2016. He's got a 94-95 mile-per-hour fastball in his arsenal, along with a sweeper and a curveball that are both around 80 mph.

Game 1 of today's doubleheader is set to start at 12:40 p.m., with Game 2 happening 40 minutes after Game 1 is over.