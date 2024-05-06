Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim & Will Zalatoris commit to Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — Tickets for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic go on sale Monday and tournament organizers announced three major commitments to the tournament so far.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler will be back once again in Detroit, as well as other fan favorite golfers Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris.

Fowler won the tournament last year after beating Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin on the 18th hole in a playoff.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is more than just a golf tournament, it’s a celebration of community, innovation and the spirit of competition,” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “The event is a testament to our passion for making every experience with Rocket Mortgage unforgettable and our commitment to making a positive impact for Detroiters through our “Changing the Course” initiative. We’ve made tremendous strides over the last five years and are thrilled to continue impacting the outcome in our city.”

“We are excited to welcome fans back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic this summer. It will be amazing to have Rickie join us again after the showstopping performance he put on during Sunday’s final round last year, along with some other top names,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We are expecting another terrific field, and the momentum will only continue to grow as we look forward to our sixth tournament right here in the heart of Detroit. It’s hard to believe we’re just 50 days away from opening our gates to fans, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early.”

Fowler had eight top-10 finishes last year and has plyaed on five Ryder Cup teams. Kim, a young star, has won three times on the PGA Tour before he turned 22 and finished in the top 10 in the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Zalatoris returned this year from a back injury and already has three top-10 finishes.

The initial player commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are sure to provide Detroit fans with many highlights this summer.

This year, daily grounds tickets will start at $65 per day, LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $120 and Club Ace presented by Bell's Brewery starting at $250.

The LendingTree Lounge is a shared hospitality venue with views of the 16th fair, 16th green, 17th tee and 13th green.

Club Ace has been re-envisioned for 2024 and overlooks the 15th and 16th holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Kids 15 and under receive complimentary grounds admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult) Thursday-Sunday. No separate ticket is required for juniors to enter.