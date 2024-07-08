Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal named to AL All-Star team, a first for both players

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal and outfielder Riley Greene were selected to the All-Star game this year, a first for both players.

Greene and Skubal will be part of the American League roster for the game in Arlington on July 16.

Greene is batting .261 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs this season and ranks among the top 10 AL players in bWAR, total bases and extra base hits.

“Being named is something that shows that you’re doing the right things, helping your team win, and playing well,” Greene said, according to the team.. “It’s an honor.”

Skubal, 27, is among the top 3 players in the AL in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had the pleasure of announcing the news to Greene, Skubal and the entire team in the clubhouse Sunday morning.

“Tarik and Riley were incredibly excited,” manager A.J. Hinch said, according to the team.. “Their teammates were incredibly supportive. They both get rewarded by the players which is even more meaningful. It never gets old delivering good news.”

“You kind of try to hide the emotion, but it’s special to be announced in front of the team, these guys that you go to battle with every day,” Skubal added, according to the team. “I think Riley deserved it. I’m glad he’s on my team that I don’t have to pitch to him.”