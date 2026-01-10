Rochester Basketball using team first approach

What does it take to have a successful season? You’ve got to have talent of course, hard work, and a little bit of luck, and for the Rochester Boy’s basketball team they also have a bond developed over years of playing together. Now they’re off to one of the best starts in program history

Chemistry is a word we like to throw out all the time without any actual meaning, but for the Falcons it’s the reason for their ascension.

“A lot of us three years, a lot of us two years second years coming back. It really does make us play better, makes us work better kind of knowing what’s going to happen, where everyone’s going to go,” said Andrew Smith a Senior on the team.

Last season, Rochester won the district title for the first time in more than a decade, but two year before that they won 5 games total.

“I think it’s just building season by season and this seasons just a perfect storm of all if coming together,” said Luke Lower a fellow senior.

It’s come together in a real way for this squad, as they’re off to a 10-0 start, but thinking beyond just a winning streak.

“We brought back a lot of guys and I just think that makes a big difference too. Everyone returning, everyone knows their role, everyone on this team expected us to be good this season. After last season everyone knew the goal coming in,” said Smith.

“We don’t really focus on the win streak. Sometimes I don’t even know what our record is…but we don’t get any credit for the last game, we’re always looking forward to the game right in front of us,” said Head Coach Nick Evola.

While there’s still a lot of work to do to reach the ultimate goal this year, the way the Falcons are not only focused on taking it one game at a time, but also doing it as a team.

"I think probably the best thing to me is that these guys are unselfish. I look at the recap of a game or I watch a game and it's always a different leading scorer," said Josh Wrinkle the Rochester Principal.

"This team more than any team I've been a part of, truly no one cares who scores. Some games, some people have 20, the other they'll have 2 and they're just as happy," added Lower.