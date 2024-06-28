Rocket Mortgage Classic to delay Saturday start due to rain

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic will start a little late on Saturday due to expected rain in the area overnight and into Saturday morning.
Tournament officials announced Friday evening that gates will not open until 10 a.m. and shuttles won’t begin running until 9:45 a.m. Players will begin teeing off on both holes 1 & 10 in threesomes starting at 11 a.m.
You can catch our Teeing It Up in the D special at 10 a.m. on Channel 7.
Related: Here are the golfers teeing it up at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Below is the tournament’s policy for weather:
“If play is DELAYED and the course is evacuated, upon resumption of play, reentry will be allowed for ALL ticketholders on that day.
"If play has been POSTPONED until tomorrow and the course is evacuated, grounds ticket holders are permitted to attend the following day with the same ticket. Parking will need to be re-purchased. Rideshare services to Palmer Park Community Building (1121 Merrill Plaisance St, Detroit, MI 48203) is also available.“