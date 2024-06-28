Rocket Mortgage Classic to delay Saturday start due to rain

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic will start a little late on Saturday due to expected rain in the area overnight and into Saturday morning.

Tournament officials announced Friday evening that gates will not open until 10 a.m. and shuttles won’t begin running until 9:45 a.m. Players will begin teeing off on both holes 1 & 10 in threesomes starting at 11 a.m.

You can catch our Teeing It Up in the D special at 10 a.m. on Channel 7.

Below is the tournament’s policy for weather: