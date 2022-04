(WXYZ) — Friday night's game between the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Friday's game will be made up as the second game of the split doubleheader, with a 6:40 p.m. start time. The Tigers say tickets from Friday's game are valid for Saturday night's game or any other game during the 2022 season.

The first game of Saturday's split doubleheader will be the originally-scheduled 1:10 p.m. start.