Rookie pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach shuts down Tigers as Braves win

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie Spencer Schwellenbach had his best start and Ozzie Albies delivered a key hit for the second straight game as the Atlanta Braves downed the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Braves also beat the Tigers 2-1 on Monday in the series opener.

Schwellenbach (1-2) had his best outing since being called up on May 29, allowing just one run and three hits over six innings. He struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters with pitches in his fourth career start.

Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias earned his 18th save in 20 chances after scoreless setup innings by Pierce Johnson and Joe Jiménez.

Albies, who hit a tiebreaking homer Monday, was 1 for 4 with an RBI triple and a run scored as the Braves won for the fifth time in six games. Marcell Ozuna also went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Riley Greene scored and Gio Urshela had an RBI single for the Tigers, who have lost nine of 12.

Tigers starter Casey Mize (1-5) lasted four innings. He battled back from a bumpy first and gave up two runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The top pick in the 2018 amateur draft missed all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery and a back operation.

The Braves started fast, scoring two runs before the Tigers got an out. Jarred Kelenic led off the first with a single, and Albies followed that up with a triple down the right-field line that gave the Braves a 1-0 lead. Ozuna then got his NL-best 63rd RBI with a single to left field, scoring Albies.

The Tigers got on the board in the sixth when Greene led off with a triple to right-center that bounced just in front of Kelenic. One out later, Urshela's single to right field brought in Greene.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the three-game series with Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.20 ERA) facing Reynaldo López (4-2, 1.69) on Wednesday.

