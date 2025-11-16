Samuelsson's OT goal lifts Sabres past Red Wings for first road win of seaso

DETROIT (AP) — Mattias Samuelsson scored at 1:05 of overtime as Buffalo rallied from a three-goal deficit to snap a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

Tage Thompson had a goal and set up Samuelsson's winner. Josh Doan also had a goal and an assist as the Sabres got their first road win this season. Buffalo had gone 0-5-2 in road games as the only team not to have a road victory

Ryan McLeod scored the tying goal on a short-handed breakaway. Alex Tuch also scored while Colten Ellis made 24 saves.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin added an assist. He rejoined the team after a three-game leave of absence. Dahlin spent a week in Sweden visiting his fiancee, who is recuperating from heart transplant surgery.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals for the second straight game for the Red Wings. He also had two goals and an assist against Anaheim on Thursday.

Dylan Larkin scored his team-high 11th goal and Patrick Kane scored his first goal since Oct. 15. Lucas Raymond added three assists and John Gibson made 22 saves.

The teams scored 29 seconds apart midway through the first period. Kane tapped in a pass from Ben Chiarot but Tuch answered with a backhander after Gibson couldn't corral a loose puck in the crease.

Detroit led 4-2 after two periods. Raymond assisted on all three of the Red Wings' goals during the period. Larkin lifted a shot into the upper left-hand cornet of the net during a four-on-four situation in between DeBrincat's goals. Doan scored late in the period, deflecting Dahlin's shot from the point.

Thompson's goal at 4:25 of the third pulled the Sabres within one. McLeod converted his short-handed goal midway through the period for the tying goal.

Up next

Sabres: Host Edmonton on Monday night.

Red Wings: Visit New York Rangers on Sunday.

