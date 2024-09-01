Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has polished off the best year in golf in nearly two decades with the biggest prize.

He had a few nervous moments at the Tour Championship until running off three straight birdies around the turn at East Lake and pulling away from Collin Morikawa.

That made Scheffler the FedEx Cup champion with its $25 million bonus. Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour and an Olympic gold medal.

The eight victories are the most since Tiger Woods won eight times in 2006. The FedEx Cup bonus pushed his season earnings to just over $62.2 million.

