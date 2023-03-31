Shaq steps up to help Michigan teen in need of size-22 shoes

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eric Kilburn Jr.’s feet are in need of new shoes. The 14-year-old stands at 6 feet and 10 inches in height with large feet to match.

"It would mean everything just to have shoes that fit me," Eric said.

The Goodrich teen hasn't been able to find shoes that fit him since the fifth grade. Now, he needs at least a size 22.

"At the very beginning, I was just looking for a pair of shoes for him because the only option we had at that point was a $1500 pair of orthopedic shoes," Eric's mom Rebecca said.

"At 14, he's still growing. Most kids this big and tall at this age have an endocrine disorder and he does not. He has no health issues with exponential growth."

She worked for a solution for years. Rebecca tried everything and everyone she knew for help.

"It’s been hard coming to the realization that I probably wouldn’t have shoes a couple years ago," Eric said.

Shaquille O'Neal caught wind of his story, and stepped up.

Tuesday night a phone call made the family gather around the kitchen table as the booming voice of a Hall of Famer was on the other side.

Eric has new Reebok shoes, left over from Shaq's tests for the company.

The support is coming in from everywhere. Under Armour flew from Maryland to Clarkston to meet with the family and measure his feet.

A GoFundMehas been created to help Eric buy shoes as he continues to grow.

"The Kilburns plan to open a bank account dedicated to Eric's future footwear and some specialized sports equipment. They are also looking into a bigger project of helping other outliers find things that fit," said Kara Pattison, Go Fund Me organizer.

"As Eric enters adulthood in 4 short years he will have an easier time getting on his feet (ha!) without the burden of footing (again!) a $1500 bill each time he needs shoes."

