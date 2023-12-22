Shelby Miller and Tigers agree to $3.25M, 1-year contract that could be worth $11M for 2 years

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Shelby Miller agreed Friday to a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, a deal including a 2025 team option and performance bonuses that could be worth up to $11 million over two seasons if he closes regularly.

The 33-year-old was 3-0 with one save and a 1.71 ERA in 35 relief appearances and one start for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, striking out 42 and walking 19 in 42 innings.

Selected 19th overall by St. Louis in the 2009 amateur draft, Miller was an All-Star with Atlanta in 2015. He is 41-58 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 seasons with the Cardinals (2012-14), the Braves (2015), Arizona (2016-18), Texas (2019), the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh (both 2021), San Francisco (2022) and the Dodgers. He sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Making a push to improve in what appears to be a winnable AL Central, the Tigers exercised outfielder Mark Canha’s $11.5 million option, and reached agreements with pitchers Jack Flaherty ($14 million for one year), Kenta Maeda ($24 million for two years) and Andrew Chafin ($4.75 million for one year).

Miller has a $3 million salary for next season, and the Tigers have a $4.25 million option for 2025 with a $250,000 buyout.

His option price can increase to $5.65 million based on his 2024 workload: $600,000 for games and $800,000 for games finished. It would go up by $100,000 each for 50, 55 and 60 games and $150,000 apiece for 65 and 70, plus $200,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55 games finished.

Miller can earn $1,175,000 annually in performance bonuses, including $575,000 for games and $600,000 for games finished. He would get $100,000 each for 50, 55 and 60 games, $125,000 for 65 and $150,000 for 70. He also would get $150,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55 games finished.

Detroit designated catcher Donny Sands for assignment, opening a roster spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com