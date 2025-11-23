Substitute RB Kuzdzal runs for 100 yards and 3 TDs to lift No. 18 Michigan over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Bryson Kuzdzal ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 18 Michigan to a 45-20 victory over Maryland on Saturday, a week before the Wolverines host top-ranked Ohio State.

Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) was without injured running backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, but the Wolverines were still superior on the ground, and Michigan finished with its highest scoring output in conference play this season.

“Proud of this team,” Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said. “How they prepared and how they never looked forward the whole week. It's so easy to be able to do that with that game on the horizon.”

Bryce Underwood defeated Malik Washington in a matchup of two impressive freshman quarterbacks. Maryland (4-7, 1-7) scored on the game's first drive but could not avoid a seventh straight loss. Underwood threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, while Washington passed for 210 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

With the score tied at 7 in the first quarter, Underwood's pass probably should have been intercepted by Lavain Scruggs, but the defensive back couldn't hold onto the ball. The Wolverines eventually took the lead on a 2-yard TD run by Kuzdzal. After an interception by Michigan's Mason Curtis gave the offense a short field, Underwood's 22-yard scoring pass to Donaven McCulley made it 21-7.

Kuzdzal added touchdown runs of 19 and 1 yards in the third quarter, and Jasper Parker scored on a 6-yarder in the fourth that made it 42-13.

“We held their run pretty good until later in the third and into the fourth quarter,” Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey said. “That's something we can build on.”

Michigan will try for its fifth straight win over Ohio State next week. Underwood heads into that game on a high note, but the injuries in the backfield could be a significant concern. In addition to Haynes and Marshall, the Wolverines also have to worry about fullback Max Bredeson, who was on crutches on the sideline during the second half Saturday.

After Washington opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Fleming, Maryland tried a surprise onside kick, but Michigan recovered and quickly tied it on Underwood's 12-yard scoring toss to Andrew Marsh.

The takeaway

Michigan: The Wolverines avoided the mistakes that plagued them a week earlier, when they had five turnovers in a tight win over Northwestern. It hasn't always been pretty, but Michigan can now make a compelling playoff case if it can knock off the Buckeyes.

Maryland: The Terrapins will finish with a losing record for a second consecutive year. The future might be brighter thanks to Washington, but Maryland needs to improve its running game and its ability to defend the run.

Keeping drives going

Michigan converted its first seven third downs and finished 12 of 14. The Wolverines did not have a single punt — their only scoreless drives were a missed field goal and the end of both halves.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

Maryland: Faces Michigan State in Detroit on Saturday.

