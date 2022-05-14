'Superman' co-stars, football hero Eric LeGrand carry on Christopher Reeve's legacy at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — A collision of two popular worlds, football and comic book movies, found a unique bond to carry on the legacy of the late Christopher Reeve at Motor City Comic Con.

Eric LeGrand, a former Rutgers football player who suffered a spinal injury in 2010, works with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. In Novi throughout the Comic Con weekend, 'Superman' co-stars are gathering for a reunion to help raise money for the foundation.

A special edition Superman '78 comic cover was remade to feature Superman in Detroit. Copies are being sold with some of the proceeds going to the foundation's efforts.

LeGrand talked with WXYZ about the journey to learning about Reeve, and why he feels it was his duty to pick up the baton and help find a cure for paralysis.

