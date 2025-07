ALLEN PARK, Mich. — After a heated day at Lions practice, The Athletic's Colton Pouncy talked with Brad Galli about camp and the regular season expectations.

They discussed Jared Goff's group of offensive weapons, the optimism surrounding the secondary, and the defense as a whole aiming to take a step into the NFL's elite.

"For a while, they were playing like a Top-5 defense last year," Pouncy said. "They've added to it... this can be a really nasty, nasty defense."