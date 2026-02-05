Tarik Skubal wins arbitration case over Detroit Tigers, set to be paid $32 million in 2026

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal won his arbitration hearing against the team on Wednesday, meaning he'll make $32 million this season.

That's according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

The Tigers offered the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner $19 million, while Skubal wanted $32 million. Skubal and the team went in front of a three-person panel on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old will now have the highest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player, beating Juan Soto's $31 million deal with the New York Yankees in 2024.

Skubal will be eligible for free agency after the World Series. He is 54-37 with a 3.08 ERA in six major league seasons.

On Wednesday, the Tigrs also agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with left-hander Framber Valdez, which is the highest average annual value ever for a left-handed pitcher.

Valdez was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with both the Pirates and Blue Jays reported as suitors. He's an 8-year veteran with the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series in 2022. He's also a two-time All-Star.