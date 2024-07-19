Tee times set for U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills next week

(WXYZ) — The United States Golf Association announce tee times for the first two rounds of the 76th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which will take place next week at Oakland Hills Country Club.

According to the USGA, the Junior Am consists of 36 holes of stroke play on July 22 and July 23, and then the low 64 scorers will compete in a match play bracket starting July 24.

The winner of the U.S. Junior Am will be exempt into the 2025 U.S. Open, and past notable U.S. Junior Am champions include Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and more.

The golfers will compete on both the Oakland Hills South Course and North Course – with tee times on the South Course on Monday, July 22 and North Course on Tuesday, July 23.

Competitors range between the age of 13 and 18, and there are 40 states represented, as well as Puerto Rico, and 36 countries represented.

Two players from Michigan are competing, and other notable names include Miles Russell, who competed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this year at the age of 15, Charlie Woods, the son of Tiger Woods, and several other players in the top 120 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Fans can attend the tournament for free and should enter the public gate on the east side of Gilbert Lake Rd. north of Maple Rd. Parking is available with shuttles at 20500 Civic Center Dr. in Southfield, 25800 Northwestern Highway in Southfield and 4200 Andover Rd. in Bloomfield Township.

Below are the tee times for the tournament. All Times EDT

Monday (July 22), South Course, Hole 1 / Tuesday (July 23), North Course, Hole 10

7 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. - Connor Fox, Lake Orion, Mich.; Ajay Morris, Avondale, Ariz.; Jay Leng Jr., San Diego, Calif.

7:11 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. - Billy Abdow, Duluth, Ga.; Mousa Shana'ah, Jordan; Kevin Haoran Wang, Riverside, Calif.

7:22 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. - Caden Mickelson, Kansas City, Mo.; Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah; Mack Edwards, Charlotte, N.C.

7:33 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. - Jacob Burnett, Roseville, Calif.; Mauricio Tello, Peru; Owen Corby, Pittsford, N.Y.

7:44 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. - Nilay Naik, Lake Oswego, Ore.; Leuan Jones, Wales; Jake Albert, Blacksburg, Va.

7:55 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. - Will Hartman, Charlotte, N.C.; Beau Sahr, Eagle, Idaho; Erich Fortlage, Paraguay

8:06 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. - Cheng-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei; Benton Manly, Tulsa, Okla.; Kendrick Tan, Cerritos, Calif.

8:17 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. - Thomas Meader, Lake Elmo, Minn.; Ben Montreuil, Round Rock, Texas; Yixiang Wang, People's Republic of China

8:28 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. - Giovanni Daniele Binaghi, Italy; Ryan Houck, Jacksonville, Fla.; Carter Gaede, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

8:39 a.m. / 1:59 p.m. - Lev Grinberg, Ukraine; Joe Honsa, Mendota Heights, Minn.; Josiah Hakala, New Ipswich, N.H.

8:50 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. - Tanner Barra, Hermosa Beach, Calif.; Martín Sandoval, Chile; Patrick Babb, Mansfield, Texas

Monday (July 22), South Course, Hole 10 / Tuesday (July 23), North Course, Hole 1

7:05 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - Jordan Hwang, Canada; Andrew Suprenant, Boscawen, N.H.; Connor Warren, Spruce Pine, N.C.

7:16 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Zonghan Liu, People's Republic of China; Bryant Vail, Acworth, Ga.; Jake Lopes, Vienna, Va.

7:27 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Tj Quinn, Shorewood, Ill.; Rizq Adam Rohizam, Malaysia; Brayden Forte, Aurora, Colo.

7:38 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Jason Yu, Canada; Henry Guan, Irving, Texas; Hill Wang, Hacienda Heights, Calif.

7:49 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Joshua Kim, Danville, Calif.; Hall Chapman, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Seonghyeon An, Republic of Korea

8 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Xihuan Chang, People's Republic of China; Henry Dall, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Brady Mchenry, Ventura, Calif.

8:11 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Joshua Bai, New Zealand; Rayan Ahmed, United Arab Emirates; Cj Winchenbaugh, Weston, Mass.

8:22 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Ayden Fynaut, Fresno, Calif.; Supapon Amornchaichan, Thailand; Luke Mosley, Greenville, N.C.

8:33 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Drew Woolworth, Lake Oswego, Ore.; Kartik Singh, India; Joshua Castellanos, Windermere, Fla.

8:44 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Hugo Le Goff, France; Shaoyang Zhang, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.; Kihei Akina, Alpine, Utah

8:55 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - Axton Miller, Arthur, Iowa; Winston Knobloch, Winneconne, Wis.; Samuel Gonzalez Rivera, Colombia

Monday (July 22), North Course, Hole 1 / Tuesday (July 23), South Course, Hole 10

7 a.m. / 12:20 p.m. - Nathaniel Yoo, Canada; Nicholas Logis, Austin, Texas; Lapassapon Liberto Heras-Gomez, Thailand

7:11 a.m. / 12:31 p.m. - Shiv Parmar, Selma, Texas; Ryan Downes, Longmeadow, Mass.; Wiss Jittathorn, Thailand

7:22 a.m. / 12:42 p.m. - R.J. Shieh, Chinese Taipei; Matthew Marigliano, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Xander Broderson, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

7:33 a.m. / 12:53 p.m. - Kc Nickel, Waunakee, Wis.; Lander Lee, Hong Kong China; Nixon Lauritzen, Riverside, Calif.

7:44 a.m. / 1:04 p.m. - Evan Pena, Puerto Rico; William Carr, Raleigh, N.C.; Luke Colton, Frisco, Texas

7:55 a.m. / 1:15 p.m. - Bowen Ballis, Shenandoah, Texas; Payton Schmitt, Wake Forest, N.C.; Michael Riebe, Encinitas, Calif.

8:06 a.m. / 1:26 p.m. - Elijah Galvan, Austin, Texas; Louis Klein, Czech Republic; Matthew Diehl, Redlands, Calif.

8:17 a.m. / 1:37 p.m. - Kaichen Xia, People's Republic of China; Dylan Villarreal, McAllen, Texas; Andy Yang, Portland, Ore.

8:28 a.m. / 1:48 p.m. - Chase Kyes, Birmingham, Ala.; Charlie Woods, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Davis Ovard, Frisco, Texas

8:39 a.m. / 1:59 p.m. - Zihao Wang, People's Republic of China; Jaxon Bandelier, Austin, Texas; Cameron Baez, Windermere, Fla.

8:50 a.m. / 2:10 p.m. - Patrick Raupp, Arlington Heights, Ill.; Alex Huang, Plano, Texas; Shinichi Suzuki, Philippines

Monday (July 22), North Course, Hole 10 / Tuesday (July 23), South Course, Hole 1

7:05 a.m. / 12:15 p.m. - Finley Bartlett, Cincinnati, Ohio; Vincent Cervantes, Mexico; Lucas Politano, Brandon, Vt.

7:16 a.m. / 12:26 p.m. - Jake Moffitt, Ripley, Miss.; Saran Jantratit, Thailand; Lance Hollingshead, Basking Ridge, N.J.

7:27 a.m. / 12:37 p.m. - Chase Hughes, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Brayden Miller, Goshen, Ind.; James Lee, Burlingame, Calif.

7:38 a.m. / 12:48 p.m. - Daniel Bennett, South Africa; Kayden Wang, San Diego, Calif.; Dustin Stocksdale, Ellicott City, Md.

7:49 a.m. / 12:59 p.m. - Brody McQueen, Marietta, Ga.; Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn.; Cody Brenner, Australia

8 a.m. / 1:10 PM - Miles Russell, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; Austen Mueller, Yukon, Okla.; Liangliang Gu, People's Republic of China

8:11 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. - Benjamin Chavez, Bolivia; Pavel Tsar, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Colin Keith, Alamo, Calif.

8:22 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. - Preston Hage, Raleigh, N.C.; Zhengda Li, Australia; Tyler Watts, Huntsville, Ala.

8:33 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. - Nick Werner, Wilkes Barre, Pa.; Tomas Restrepo, Colombia; Liam Pasternak, Morristown, N.J.

8:44 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. - Kush Arora, Pleasanton, Calif.; Christian Koehn, Winter Park, Fla.; Mohammad Alrawashdeh, Jordan

8:55 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. - Eugenio Martinez Vllegas, Mexico; Carson Bertagnole, Pinehurst, N.C.; Jonathan Oakes, Tarrytown, N.Y.

Monday (July 22), South Course, Hole 1 / Tuesday (July 23), North Course, Hole 10

12:15 p.m. / 7:05 a.m. - Benxing Shi, Thailand; Owen Coniaris, Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Adam Croix, Peoria, Ariz.

12:26 p.m. / 7:16 a.m. - Dru Devata, Clarendon Hills, Ill.; Jackson Shelley, Salt Lake City, Utah; Troy Storm, Singapore

12:37 p.m. / 7:27 a.m. - Davis Hartwell, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Ziyao Lyu, People's Republic of China; Elliott Hoang, Mercer IsIand, Wash.

12:48 p.m. / 7:38 a.m. - Brayden Lee, Singapore; Tristan Wieland, Jupiter, Fla.; Parker Bunn, Ogden, Utah

12:59 p.m. / 7:49 a.m. - Michael Lugiano, Jackson Township, Pa.; Justin Bai, People's Republic of China; Gantt Reasoner, Wake Forest, N.C.

1:10 p.m. / 8 a.m. - William Lisle, Hong Kong China; Xander Goboy, Chesapeake, Va.; Logan Mayo, Springdale, Ark.

1:21 p.m. / 8:11 a.m. - Tingwei Chang, Chinese Taipei; Rex Wilson, Burlington, Wash.; Ethan Paschal, Fayetteville, N.C.

1:32 p.m. / 8:22 a.m. - Rodrigo Garcia Teruel, Mexico; Kristoffer L. Kuvaas, Houston, Texas; Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa.

1:43 p.m. / 8:33 a.m. - Cole Isbell, Cumming, Ga.; Logan Kim, Altadena, Calif.; Ratchanon Tk Chantananuwat, Thailand

1:54 p.m. / 8:44 a.m. - Lucas Gonzalez, Mexico; Edan Cui, Stanford, Calif.; Cameron Phillips, McDermott, Ohio

2:05 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. - North Chery, East Haven, Conn.; Brock Maulding, Lake Tapps, Wash.; Ziqin Zhou, People's Republic of China

Monday (July 22), South Course, Hole 10 / Tuesday (July 23), North Course, Hole 1

12:20 p.m. / 7 a.m. - Alex Zhang, Canada; Braden Herstich, Akron, Ohio; William Ma, San Diego, Calif.

12:31 p.m. / 7:11 a.m. - Jessy Huebner, Port St Lucie, Fla.; Owen Prewitt, Cedar Park, Texas; Hunter Stetson, Newtown Square, Pa.

12:42 p.m. / 7:22 a.m. - Manny Lalh, Canada; Frederick Chappell, Bogart, Ga.; Neil Kulkarni, Ashburn, Va.

12:53 p.m. / 7:33 a.m. - Will Judd, Louisville, Ky.; Ajalawich Anantasethakul, Thailand; Colin Richards, Powell, Ohio

1:04 p.m. / 7:44 a.m. - Nathan Lee, San Ramon, Calif.; Patrick Scenna, Wall Township, N.J.; Jorge Siyuan Hao Zhang, Spain

1:15 p.m. / 7:55 a.m. - Cayse Morgan, Cincinnati, Ohio; Devin Swoyer, Hinsdale, Ill.; Alex Lest, Littleton, Colo.

1:26 p.m. / 8:06 a.m. - Tucker Gutierrez, Madison, Miss.; Finley Dober, Canada; Rj Arone, Las Vegas, Nev.

1:37 p.m. / 8:17 a.m. - Edward Lehner, Dallas, Texas; Zenghao Hou, People's Republic of China; Arnold He, Fremont, Calif.

1:48 p.m. / 8:28 a.m. - Cooper Mapes, Pleasanton, Calif.; Jackson Geyer, Havre De Grace, Md.; Gerardo Gomez, Mexico

1:59 p.m. / 8:39 a.m. - Parker Sands, Edmond, Okla.; Jeep Patrick, Hilton Head, S.C.; Michael McConie, Huntington, N.Y.

2:10 p.m. / 8:50 a.m. - Brody Burgess, Victor, N.Y.; Hsuan-Yi Chen, Chinese Taipei; Kaden Chang, Carlsbad, Calif.

Monday (July 22), North Course, Hole 1 / Tuesday (July 23), South Course, Hole 10

12:15 p.m. / 7:05 a.m. - Isaac Lee, Hong Kong China; Talan Harrison, Kannapolis, N.C.; Will Hennessee, Tulsa, Okla.

12:26 p.m. / 7:16 a.m. - Juan Velasquez, Colombia; Caleb Schnarr, Jasper, Ind.; Walker Lamb, Bothell, Wash.

12:37 p.m. / 7:27 a.m. - Bizzell Pate, Pinehurst, N.C.; Polakrit Pawichai, Thailand; Phillip Dunham, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

12:48 p.m. / 7:38 a.m. - Michael Mikus Vasquez, Costa Rica; Warren Thomis, Richmond, Ky.; Caden Piselli, Milford, Conn.

12:59 p.m. / 7:49 a.m. - Luke Chang, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.; Taishi Moto, Japan; John Daniel Culbreth, Thomasville, Ga.

1:10 p.m. / 8 a.m. - Alex Holder, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Trigg Lindahl, Hermann, Mo.; Bailey Sutter, Cullman, Ala.

1:21 p.m. / 8:11 a.m. - Tyler Strong, Olathe, Kan.; Hung Le, Vietnam; TJ Kreusch, Dayton, Ohio

1:32 p.m. / 8:22 a.m. - Kris Kim, England; Jack Brayman, Erie, Colo.; Tommy Sharps, Lutherville, Md.

1:43 p.m. / 8:33 a.m. - Bradley Smolinski, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley, Texas; Hristo Yanakiev, Bulgaria

1:54 p.m. / 8:44 a.m. - Jake Birdwell, Blaine, Minn.; Brody Sorrell, Evansville, Ind.; Jonathon Jones, Denver, N.C.

2:05 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. - Jaxon Graves, Magnolia, Texas; Thad Whitfield, Signal Mountain, Tenn.; Jules Haessig, Switzerland

Monday (July 22), North Course, Hole 10 / Tuesday (July 23), South Course, Hole 1

12:20 p.m. / 7 a.m. - Matthew Quinn, Holden, Mass.; Harry Satterlee, Joplin, Mo.; Reshan Algama, Sri Lanka

12:31 p.m. / 7:11 a.m. - Oscar Couilleau, France; Nicholas Turowski, Harrison City, Pa.; Billy Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.

12:42 p.m. / 7:22 a.m. - Maddox Crowder, Lafayette, Tenn.; Rich Wills, Cramerton, N.C.; Curtis Da Silva, Monterey, Calif.

12:53 p.m. / 7:33 a.m. - Christian Pardue, Arlington, Tenn.; Campbell Mcfadden, Denver, Colo.; Sean Keeling, Republic of Ireland

1:04 p.m. / 7:44 a.m. - Zackary Swanwick, New Zealand; Ethan Evans, Fairfax Station, Va.; Alex Malanga, The Woodlands, Texas

1:15 p.m. / 7:55 a.m. - Josh Yan, Newburgh, N.Y.; Samuel Duran, Panama; Brady Smith, Simpsonville, Ky.

1:26 p.m. / 8:06 a.m. - Brooks Simmons, Dallas, Texas; Drew Sliman, Lafayette, La.; Hamilton Coleman, Augusta, Ga.

1:37 p.m. / 8:17 a.m. - Mason Howell, Thomasville, Ga.; Andrea Birolini, Italy; Chase Cline, Chapin, S.C.

1:48 p.m. / 8:28 a.m. - David Martinez, Houston, Texas; Nguyen Anh Minh, Vietnam; Andrew Neal, Cary, N.C.

1:59 p.m. / 8:39 a.m. - Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn, Neb.; Shijun Jing, People's Republic of China; Brooks Harper, Dallas, Texas

2:10 p.m. / 8:50 a.m. - Rich Davis, Mena, Ark.; Beau Petersen, Gretna, Neb.; Owen Jessop, Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

