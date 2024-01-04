The NBA's wild night: 5 teams score 140 points, 4 teams score 130 in losses

There had never been a day in NBA history where five teams all scored at least 140 points.

And there had never been a day where the league saw four teams all score at least 130 points in losses.

That is, until Wednesday, when both events happened. Utah, Detroit, Indiana, Atlanta and Cleveland all topped the 140-point mark.

The previous record for teams scoring 140 or more points on the same day was four, done on Jan. 16, 2019.

For the Pistons, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Milwaukee, scoring 130 points wasn't even enough to win. There was one previous instance of three teams scoring 130 in losses on the same day, that being April 10, 2019.