Tickets on sale for 2026 LIV Golf Team Championship at The Cardinal in Plymouth

LIV Golf is returning to Michigan for its team championship for the second straight year.

The golf league will finish the season at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth.

According to LIV, the team championship will take place Aug. 27-30 at The Cardinal, which was also the site of the 2025 Team Championship.

“Team competition is at the core of our League, and our annual Team Championship is one of our biggest events of the year. From the course layout for team match play to the fan experiences to world-class concerts, Saint John’s Resort, Wayne County, and the state of Michigan were fantastic hosts for LIV Golf this past season, and we can’t wait to return next August,” LIV Executive VP and Head of Events Ross Hallett said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation and the incredible team at Saint John’s Resort to build on the momentum from a successful 2025 finale as we set our sights on an exciting 2026 season ahead.”

Tickets went on sale for the tournament on Thursday, Feb. 26. Grounds passes start at $26 for Thursday, $44 on Friday, $52 on Saturday and $44 on Sunday. Fans can also buy a four-day pass for $124.

There are also grounds plus tickets, which include reserved viewing areas and more, and there are hospitality tickets available.