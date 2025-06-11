Tickets on sale now for LIV Golf's team championship in Michigan this August

(WXYZ) — Single-day grounds passes are on sale now for the LIV Golf Team Championship, taking place in Plymouth this summer.

The three-day event will take place at The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth from Aug. 22-24, bringing some of the biggest names in golf to metro Detroit.

There are different options for fans – Grounds, Grounds Plus, Fandstand and more.

Grounds passes get you access to the course and general areas; Grounds Plus includes viewing platforms as well as the freedom of a grounds pass; Fanstand is a grandstand ticket.

Prices for each day are:

Friday



Grounds - $44.81

Grounds Pllus - $102.49

Fanstand - $194.67

Saturday



Grounds - $55.11

Grounds Plus - $116.91

Fanstand - $225.57

Sunday



Grounds - $49.69

Grounds Plus - $111.76

Fanstand - $210.12

Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult ticket, and there is free parking. Active-duty military and veteran service members can get in free as well.

With this being the team championship, there is a different format than other LIV events. There are 13 teams in the golf league.

On Friday, the ten teams ranked 4-13 will compete in five quarterfinals matches while the top three teams have a bye. Those 10 teams will consist of two singles and one foursomes match, with the team winning at least two of the three matches advancing to the next round.

On Saturday, the five winning teams will face off against the top three seeds. Then, on Sunday, it will revert back to stroke play with all teams competing in tiers based on the results in the first two days.