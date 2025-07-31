Tigers acquire right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan from Nationals, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hours before the MLB trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers are acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals, according to reports from The Athletic, ESPN and the Washington Post. The Post is reporting that right-handers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales are heading to Washington in the deal.

This season with the Nationals, Finnegan has appeared in 40 games, pitching 39 innings and collecting 32 strikeouts, 20 saves, a 4.38 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He leads the Nationals in saves, and is tied for 11th in the MLB in saves; that's the same amount of Kenley Jansen with the Los Angeles Angels and Mason Miller with the Athletics, the latter of which was traded to the San Diego Padres earlier today. Per Finnegan's Baseball Savant page, he's in the 80th percentile in MLB in fastball velocity (96.2 miles per hour) and in the 77th percentile in ground ball percentage (48.3 percent).

The 33-year-old was drafted by the Athletics in the sixth round of 2013 draft, and debuted with the Nationals in 2020. He's collected a 3.66 ERA and 108 saves over parts of six seasons, including 38 saves last season, a mark that ranks second in the National League. He was named as an All-Star for the Nationals in 2024.

Randall was recently promoted to the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps, posting a 3.92 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80.1 innings pitched this season. Sales last pitched with the Low-A Lakeland Flying Tigers, posting a 2.71 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched.

Finnegan is the fourth pitcher the Tigers have acquired at the deadline, joining starting RHP Chris Paddack — who picked up his first Tigers win on Wednesday to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks — reliever Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves, and reliever Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers have until 6 p.m. today to make any additional trades.