Tigers announce passing of former third basemen & World Series Champion Don Wert

STRASBURG, Pa. (WXYZ) — Don Wert, the third basemen on the Detroit Tigers team that won the World Series in 1968, has passed away, the team announced Monday morning.

The news of his passingwas first reported by Lancaster Online, with Mike Gross reporting that Wert passed away in his Strasburg, PA., home on Sunday morning.

Wert played with the Tigers for the first eight years of his nine-year career. He was named to the All-Star team in that season that the Tigers won the World Series, posting a slash line of .200/.258/.299 while hitting 12 home runs and driving in 37 runs. He also finished 10th in MVP voting in 1965, the lone season where he played in all 162 games. For his career, he posted a .242 batting average and a .658 OPS while hitting 77 homers, driving in 236 runs, and being a solid fielder.

Wert was 86 years old.