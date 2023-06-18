Tigers beat Twins 6-4 to take 3 of 4 in the series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers during Detroit's five-run fifth inning, and the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Sunday.

Carpenter and Andy Ibáñez each had three hits for the Tigers, who won three of four in the series after beginning June by losing 11 of 12.

Brendan White (1-0), the third of Detroit's seven pitchers, tossed two scoreless earnings for his first career win. The Tigers also went with an opener on Friday, using six pitchers in a 7-1 victory.

Carlos Correa had two hits for Minnesota, which had won four of five before faltering in the series against Detroit.

The Twins rallied in the eighth against a wild Alex Lange. The right-hander faced five batters, walking two, hitting two, throwing a wild pitch and allowing an RBI double.

Lange was replaced by Jason Foley with the bases loaded and nobody out. Royce Lewis hit an RBI single to make it 6-4, but Foley limited the damage by retiring Kyle Farmer on a fly ball to left before striking out Joey Gallo and Byron Buxton.

Buxton is 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts since returning from the injured list Thursday.

Foley added a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Twins starter Louie Varland (3-3) allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He has surrendered 17 earned runs over 15 innings his past three starts.

The Tigers batted around in the fifth. Jake Marisnick hit a leadoff triple and scored on Torkelson's one-out drive halfway up the lower deck in left-center. Carpenter followed with his fifth homer.

Ibáñez added an RBI single and Miguel Cabrera delivered a sacrifice fly against Jordan Balazovic for a 6-1 lead. Detroit has scored at least five runs in seven of eight games.

Recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A St. Paul, Balazovic made his major league debut. He surrendered two hits and struck out two in 3 2/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVE

Corresponding with the Balazovic move, Minnesota placed reliever Jorge López on the 15-day mental health injured list.

López did not allow a run in 11 1/3 innings over 12 April outings, but he has struggled mightily the past month. In eight outings since May 21, López, an All-Star last year for the Orioles, has allowed 12 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tigers: RF Matt Vierling was sidelined by low back spasms, six days after returning from the 10-day injured list. He was 6 for 11 with two home runs in the first three games of the series.

Twins: OF Michael A. Taylor left under his own power in the eighth inning after getting hit in the head by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (0-2, 6.08 ERA) starts Monday in the first of three home games against Kansas City. RHP Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.89 ERA) takes the mound for the Royals.

Twins: Open a four-game home set Monday against Boston. RHP Pablo López (3-3, 4.27 ERA) is the scheduled Minnesota starter against Red Sox LHP James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA).

