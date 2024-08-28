Tigers celebrating 40th anniversary of 1984 World Series Championship team this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At Comerica Park this weekend, The Detroit Tigers will honor the 40th anniversary of the 1984 squad winning the World Series with several events before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

First pitch for that game is set for 6:10 p.m., with all the festivities happening ahead of the game. Over 20 players from the 1984 team will take part in the activities, including World Series MVP Alan Trammell, Lou Whittaker, Kirk Gibson, Lance Parrish, Chet Lemon and Jack Morris.

Just ahead of the game, a nostalgic pregame ceremony will begin at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The players will participate in a fan Q&A on Comerica's conconcourse prior to the game, from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the Tigers encouraging fans to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. for the pregame ceremony. The first 15,000 fans to arrive to the ballpark will receive a 1984 replica jersey (attached above), with a special ticket package available at this link that includes a Bless You Boys T-Shirt.

Certain players from the team will be signing autographs in The D Shop, with the autograph schedule below:



11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. – Juan Berenger, Tom Brookens, John Grubb, Rusty Kuntz, Sid Monge, Randy O’Neal

1:00 - 2:30 p.m. – Doug Bair, Doug Baker, Larry Herndon, Howard Johnson, Bill Scherrer, Milt Wilcox

If you can only get to the ballpark on Friday, there is a Book signing, where fans can purchase a copy of "The Enchanted Season", signed by co-authors Tom Gage and Parrish, who will be available near Gate A from 5 p.m. through the second inning.

As of this writing (Wednesday August 28), the Tigers have been on a tear, winning 12 of their last 15 games to climb to a 67-66 record, their first time being above .500 after the All-Star break since 2016. They are currently 5.5 games back in the AL Wild Card standings, and 8.0 games back from the AL Central division lead.