Tigers finalize starting pitching rotation after optioning Matt Manning to Toledo

The Detroit Tigers have finalized their starting pitching rotation for the start of the 2024 season.

Detroit on Friday optioned Matt Manning to Triple-A Toledo, which sets up the five man rotation.

The pitchers are:



Tarik Skubal

Kenta Maeda

Jack Flaherty

Casey Mize

Reese Olson

Skubal will be the Opening Day starter as the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox on March 28.

Hear from Skubal and Manager AJ Hinch about getting the Opening Day start below

