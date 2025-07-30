Tigers hit 3 homers in a six-run fifth inning and rout the Diamondbacks

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene hit one of Detroit's three homers in a six-run fifth inning, and the Tigers went on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-2 on Tuesday night.

Greene had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs. Wenceel Pérez had three hits, stole two bases and scored four times.

The Tigers have won three straight after losing 12 of 13. Arizona has lost six of seven.

The game was tied at 2 before the Tigers scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

After Brandon Pfaadt (10-7) retired the leadoff hitter in the fifth, Gleyber Torres put the Tigers ahead 3-2 with a homer to right. Kerry Carpenter singled and Greene hit his 26th homer to make it 5-2.

Spencer Torkelson singled, Pérez hit into an out at second and Zach McKinstry gave the Tigers a five-run lead with his ninth homer.

Andy Ibáñez added an RBI single off reliever Brandyn Garcia later in the inning. Detroit scored three more runs in the sixth, including doubles by Carpenter and Greene and a triple for Pérez.

Pérez needed a home run in the eighth inning for the cycle, but Arizona catcher Jose Herrera got him to ground into a force at second.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead before Tigers starter Casey Mize recorded an out. Corbin Carroll led off with a triple into the right-field corner and Ketel Marte followed with a single to right.

Geraldo Perdomo's bases-loaded sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the second, but Dillon Dingler tied the game with a two-run single in the fourth.

Arizona 3B Eugenio Suarez missed the game after being hit on the right hand by a pitch on Monday. Tests didn't show any fractures, and he is being listed as day-to-day.

Key moment

After Marte's RBI single in the first, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out. Mize, though, struck out Jake McCarthy before retiring Alek Thomas to limit the damage to one run.

Key stat

Herrera was making his fourth career pitching appearance and saw his ERA rise to 6.75.

Up next

The teams finish the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon, with RHP Chris Paddack (3-9, 4.95) making his Tigers debut after being acquired from the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. RHP Ryne Nelson (6-2, 3.29) is scheduled for Arizona.

