Tigers open three-game series vs. Yankees as Miguel Cabrera closes in on 3,000th hit

New York Yankees (5-5) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-5)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 5.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -214, Tigers +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (shoulder), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.