Tigers recall Spencer Torkelson from Toledo after more than 2 months

Adam Hunger/AP
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson watches his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers recalled top-pick Spencer Torkelson from the Toledo Mud Hens after he was sent down to AAA more than two months ago.

The first-baseman appeared in 54 games for the Tigers and had a .201 batting average with 42 hits and 18 RBIs before he was sent down.

He appeared in 58 games for the Mud Hens after being sent down and had a .239 batting average with 54 hits and 43 RBIs.

Torkelson struck out 85 times with Toledo after striking out 56 times with the Tigers this season.

