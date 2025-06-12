Tigers set to celebrate Black History in for Black in Baseball homestand; Here's a list of festivities

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — In the team's upcoming six-game homestand, the Detroit Tigers will be celebrating Black History in the sport as part of Black in Baseball Weekend.

The Tigers host two National League Central squads: the Cincinnati Reds (June 13-15) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (June 17-19). As of Thursday, June 12, the Tigers are a half-game behind the New York Mets for the best record in baseball (44-25). Detroit leads the American League Central by seven games, the largest lead in baseball by two games.

The homestands will feature pre-game and in-game tributes, specialty jerseys and chains for sale, community impact events and more.

The Tigers donated more than 1,300 tickets to kids and local organizations to attend games, including The Wayne State University National Panhellenic Council and the Black Sports Business Academy. As part of the festivities, a Black-owned Lobster Food Truck will be selling food all weekend outside of section 101.

Fans will be able to learn more ab out the Detroit Stars, the Negro Leagues and the contributions of Black baseball players throughout the homestand, with photo opportunities, museum displays, special merchandise. There are limited single-game tickets available at this link and standing-room-only tickets available at this link.

Below is a list of events and tributes happening this weekend, in chronological order (certain specialty jerseys were announced, but are only available for fans who bought the now sold-out special ticket package, so they are not included below):

Friday, June 13 (7:10 p.m. first pitch): "For the Culture" Friday will feature food, arts, fashion, and more from local HBCU/Divine 9 organizations.



There will be a block party outside of Comerica Entry (4:30 p.m.) with a step show, music, food trucks, drink carts and a business market with Black-owned local businesses. Fans will be able to get signed copies of a Black in Baseball design from Allison Sims (pictured above)

The "passing of the bat" on-field ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., with this year's recipient being Kole Waterman, a pitcher for the Detroit Edison High School baseball team

The National Anthem wil be performed by Joyce Stearnes Thompson and Rosilyn Stearnes-Brown, daughters of Detroit Stars legend Norman “Turkey” Stearnes, with Detroit native and platinum-selling rapper Tee Grizzley throwing the first pitch

The night concludes with a post-game concert from Ludacris. Fans with game tickets can stay in their seats for the concert, with a VIP option available for purchase.

Fans who have purchased the special ticket package (now sold out) will receive a custom Tigers-branded oversized chain (photo below).

Detroit Tigers

Saturday, June 14 (1:10 p.m.): Saturday is the 29th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Day and a Detroit Stars Jersy giveaay



The Tigers will host a morning youth clinic (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) at the Detroit Riverfront, free and open to the public (you can register at this link)

There will be a pregame Q&A with Negro leagues representatives, including but not limited to Minnie Forbes, Johnny Walker, Ron Teasley, Pedro Sierra. That's at 11:30 a.m. at the Comerica Bank Big Cat Court inside the ballpark

The pre-game on-field ceremony will feature a performance of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ by Joyce Stearnes Thompson and Rosilyn Stearnes-Brown

The June 14 giveaway is a Detroit Stars jersey designed by Detroit native Randall Yarborough (photo below)

Detroit Tigers

Sunday, June 15 (12:05 p.m.): Sunday's theme is "For Today and Tomorrow, as the Tigers celebrate current and future stars on Father's Day



The Detroit Youth Choir will perorm the national anthem

High school athlets who particiapated in the Black Baseball Motor City Classic will be recognized, wth the two MVPs throwing out the first pitch.

Kids Club members can pick up a Father's Day card and the Kids Club Kiosk and enter a Father's Day raffle.

Tuesday, June 17 (6:40 p.m.): Tuesday is Filipono Hertage night. All fans will be able to buy a Filipino Feast Slider — complete with fried pork belly, pickled carrots and cilantro aioli — outside Section 143

Wednesday, June 18 (6:40 p.m.): Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night



There will be a special pre-game ceremony, honoring active-duty military members and veterans, who will hold large flags regflecting the six U.S. Armed Forces Branches in the outfield for the National Anthem.

The Anthem will be performed by buglers with the Michigan Army National Guard

Thursday, June 19 (1:10 p.m.): Thursday will feature a Juneteenth Celebration

