Tigers set to play Guardians in AL Wild Card Round of 2025 MLB Playoffs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are heading to the playoffs for the second season in a row, and they are set to face a familiar foe.

After falling to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, the Tigers are set to face the Cleveland Guardians, the winners of the American League Central division. The winner of that three-game series in Cleveland (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) will advance to the American League Divisional Series to take on the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers finished the season with an 87-75 record.

The Tigers have had a double-digit lead over their central foes for a large portion of the season, propelled by an impressive 38-21 start over the first three months of the season. Detroit's lead over the Guardians was up to 15.5 games before the Guardians overtook them in the division earlier this week. Cleveland has the better record in the season series, 8-5.

Tarik Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, has been a big reason for the Tigers clinching the division. Across 31 starts this season, Skubal has put up a 13-6 record, posting a better ERA (2.21), a better WHIP (0.891) and more strikeouts (241) than his Cy Young-winning season.

Skubal was one of six Tigers named All-Stars earlier this summer. Skubal was one of four Tigers starters in the Midsummer Classic, joining outfielder Riley Greene, infielder Gleyber Torres and utility player Javier Baez. Utility player Zach McKinstry and starting pitcher were both named replacement reserves as well.

We know that Game 1 of the series will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Each of the games will be broadcast at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

