Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson fired up for Lions home opener, talk with Brad Galli at Ford Field
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 17, 2023
DETROIT — Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson made the trip home to Detroit for the Lions home opener. The stars of 'Detroiters' got the message from CJ Gardner-Johnson: they brought their ski masks.
The actors talked with Brad Galli pregame at Ford Field, and met with Barry Sanders on the sideline. Watch the video in the player above
