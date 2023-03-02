DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is 26 points from surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA's career scoring leader. Davis can make history Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State.

Here are the top 10 scoring leaders in NCAA history and what they did after completing their college careers:

1. Pete Maravich, LSU, 3,667 (1967-70).

"Pistol" Pete averaged an astounding 44.2 points per game despite no 3-point line or shot clock. Played 11 seasons in the NBA.

2. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 3,642 (2018-23).

Two-time Horizon League Player of the Year. Also holds NCAA record for consecutive games in double figures (143) and career 3-pointers (584).

3. Freeman Williams, Portland, 3,249 (1974-78).

Twice led the nation in scoring. Drafted No. 8 by Boston in 1978 and played seven seasons in NBA.

4. Chris Clemons, Campbell, 3,225 (2015-19).

NCAA scoring leader in 2019 as a senior. Played 33 games for Houston Rockets. Currently playing in China.

5. Lionel Simmons, La Salle, 3,217 (1986-90).

"L Train" was Wooden Award winner in 1990. Averaged 12.8 points over seven seasons with Sacramento Kings.

6. Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State, 3,165 (1989-93).

First player to average more than 25 points all four seasons. Played in just 11 NBA games before starring in Europe.

7. Doug McDermott, Creighton, 3,150 (2010-14).

"Dougie McBuckets" was a three-time All-American for the Bluejays. 11-year NBA veteran currently with San Antonio Spurs.

8. Mike Daum, South Dakota State, 3,067 (2015-19).

Averaged 25.3 points, 11.7 rebounds as a senior. Currently playing in Italy.

9. Harry Kelly, Texas Southern, 3,066 (1979-83).

"Machine Gun" was the first player to eclipse 3,000 points and 1,000 career rebounds. Drafted in fourth round by Atlanta Hawks in 1983.

10. Keydren Clark, Saint Peter's, 3,058 (2002-06).

Just 5-foot-11, he averaged 24.9 points as a freshman. Currently a player development coach at his alma mater.

