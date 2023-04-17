Watch Now
Top NHL prospect Oliver Moore lives on a flower farm in Plymouth

INTERVIEW: Top prospect Oliver Moore is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NHL Draft. The USA Hockey NTDP star is living on a flower farm in Plymouth that has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Brad Galli has more
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 19:03:18-04

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Top prospect Oliver Moore is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NHL Draft.

A center for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Moore is known for his speed and talented hands on the ice.

His hands are getting dirty off the ice.

The talented prospect is living with a billet family that owns and operates a flower farm in Plymouth. Lynsey Taulbee runs the Muddy Acres Flower Farm — and has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

