Top NHL prospect Oliver Moore lives on a flower farm in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Top prospect Oliver Moore is expected to go in the top 10 of this year's NHL Draft.

A center for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Moore is known for his speed and talented hands on the ice.

His hands are getting dirty off the ice.

The talented prospect is living with a billet family that owns and operates a flower farm in Plymouth. Lynsey Taulbee runs the Muddy Acres Flower Farm — and has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

