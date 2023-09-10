Torkelson hits 2-run double as the Tigers beat the White Sox 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Sawyer Gipson-Long won his major league debut, Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Sunday.

Torkelson had two hits for the Tigers, who have gone 5-1 against Chicago over the past two weekends. They won the season series 8-5 after going 21-45 versus the White Sox from 2019-22.

Gipson-Long threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits. Four relievers finished for Detroit, with Alex Lange pitching the ninth for his 23rd save.

Jesse Scholtens (1-8) took the loss, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings.

The Tigers took the lead in the third. Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling started the inning with singles, and Torkelson followed with his two-run double.

Andre Lipcius made it 3-0 with an RBI single, but Scholtens got out of the inning by catching a line drive and doubling off Andy Ibanez at third.

Chicago got a run back in the fourth when Andrew Benintendi tripled and scored on Eloy Jiménez's double.

The White Sox started the sixth with a double and a single, bringing Will Vest out of the bullpen. Benintendi lined out to deep right-center, moving Lenyn Sosa to third, and Luis Robert Jr. followed with an RBI single.

Vest walked Jiménez to load the bases, but Yasmani Grandal hit into an inning-ending double play to keep the score 3-2.

Chicago didn't get another baserunner.

UP NEXT

The White Sox return home to begin a three-game series with last-place Kansas City. RHP Dylan Cease (6-7, 4.98 ERA) starts the opener Monday.

Detroit is off Monday before beginning a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. LHP Joey Wentz (2-11, 6.65) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday.

