Trevor James to be promoted to DCFC sporting director at end of 2023 season

Detroit City FC announced head coach and general manager Trevor Jame will move into a new role following the 2023 USL Championship season.

James will take over as the club's first-ever sporting director after joining the team in 2019 as head coach.

According to DCFC, James will oversee all soccer activities for the club, including the men's professional team, women's pre-professional team and developmental teams.

The club agreed to an extension with James through the end of 2026, and he will now oversee the search for his replacement as head coach for the 2024 USL Championship season.

“It’s an honor to continue with the Club in the role of Sporting Director. We’ve achieved so much in the last five years and I’m looking forward to continuing the commitment to excellence on and off the field and leading the sporting side of the club to new heights," James said in a statement.

Assistant GM Tiffany Ebert James will also expand her role into the VP of Sporting and Wellness and be a strategic advisor to James.

In anticipation of his new responsibilities, James will kick off the transition into his new role by overseeing the search for his replacement as Head Coach on the sidelines at Keyworth Stadium in 2024.

Assistant GM Tiffany Ebert James will also see her responsibilities expand. As VP of Sporting and Wellness, Ebert James will be a strategic advisor to the Sporting Director, overseeing player wellness, negotiations and budgeting, and logistics within all sporting areas.

Sean Mann, DCFC CEO, and Co-Owner:

“Since his arrival, Trevor has worked tirelessly to professionalize our club. His efforts have resulted in trophies, and he has assembled squads that embrace our special community and wear the Rouge and Gold with pride. We’re excited to have Trevor at the helm of all of our soccer operations as we continue to invest in the infrastructure and additional staff necessary to win," DCFC CEO and Co-Owner Sean Mann added in a statement.

DCC also announced it is adding assistant coach Steve Myles to the men's first-team staff for the rest of the 2023 season.

James joined DCFC in January 2019 ahead of the team joining the NPSL. He has more than three decades of coaching and scouting experience.

After retiring from professional soccer in 1985, James worked as a freelance scout for FC Barcelona in 1996-97, Newcastle in 2001-02, FC Porto in 1994-96, Sporting Lisbon in 1992 and for the England national team during the build-up to the 1990 World Cup.

He was also the assistant coach for the MLS' LA Galaxy from 2006-2010, serving under three head coaches, and had two stints as the team's interim head coach. Other MLS coaching jobs include the assistant head coach for the Portland Timbers and Director of Scouting and Assistant Technical Director for the Chicago Fire.