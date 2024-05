Troy Weaver is out as the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's James Edwards III.

According to Edwards and Shams Charania, the news comes as the Pistons hired former New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon as the new president of basketball operations.

Pistons Owner Tom Gores hired Langdon with a sweeping power to make changes and set a course for the future.

Weaver joined the Pistons in 2020 and they had a 74-244 record under his tenure as GM.