Twins bullpen 3-hits Tigers in win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter, Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning against Detroit starter Joey Wentz, and the Twins beat the Tigers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

José De León started with two perfect innings for the Twins, who opted for an all-reliever game to give their rotation a break during this stretch of 16 games without a day off.

Brent Headrick (1-0) claimed his first major league victory with 2 1/3 innings. Jhoan Duran, the sixth pitcher to appear, earned his ninth save in 10 attempts with a crisp ninth aided by a double-play grounder by pinch-hitter Eric Haase.

The Twins had only three hits themselves, thanks to Wentz (1-7). The left-hander had a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings to match his season-long turn, enjoying some fine defense behind him.

First baseman Spencer Torkleson leaned over the wall to catch a foul pop against the protective netting down the line in the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Maton ended the third with a leaping catch of Michael Taylor’s line drive.

The Tigers used an opener for Wentz in his last appearance, the first in relief of his major league career. This was his 13th start this season for Detroit’s injury-depleted rotation, having entered the afternoon with 45 earned runs allowed in 56 innings this year.

Wentz struck out five of the first seven batters on a Twins team that’s on pace to set the all-time major league record for strikeouts. With one out in the fifth, Royce Lewis walked and Willi Castro — in his first season with the Twins after being let go by the Tigers — followed with a single for Minnesota's first hit.

Then Kirilloff, who homered on Friday night, smacked a single to right field to put the Twins on the board. Ryan Jeffers then hit a smash to third baseman Zack Short, who made a slick scoop and throw to second for the force out as Castro came home. Kirilloff's hard slide into Maton's legs prevented a double play.

Short drew a two-out walk for the first baserunner of the afternoon in the fifth against Headrick, who was summoned on the fresh arm express from Triple-A before the game.

The Twins have taken six straight season series from the Tigers, going 65-40 against them from 2017-22. After launching this 10-game homestand with a two-game sweep of Milwaukee that appeared to wake up their slumbering lineup, the Twins stumbled right back to the .500 mark by dropping the first two games to previously skidding Detroit by a combined score of 15-5.

The Twins (36-35), who scored just one run 10 times and have been shutout five times over their first 70 games, entered the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central. They improved to 13-10 against an underwhelming division this year. The Tigers (29-40) are six games back.

The 30-year-old De León made his seventh career start, his first since April 11, 2021, with Cincinnati, and threw 18 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning, one of four starting pitchers on the injured list including ace Eduardo Rodriguez, will make a third rehab start next week with Triple-A Toledo. He's been out with a broken right foot since April 11. Manning threw 59 pitches in three innings his latest outing on Friday. “He felt as good as he's felt,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda threw 81 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in his latest rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday. Manager Rocco Baldelli was noncommittal about the next step for Maeda, but he didn't rule out the possibility of running temporarily with a six-man rotation.

UP NEXT

The Tigers had yet to declare their starter for Sunday afternoon. Rookie RHP Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA) will pitch for the Twins to finish the four-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

