UFL to relocate Michigan Panthers to a new city, reports say

(WXYZ) — It might be the end of the Michigan Panthers once again. According to a report from James Larsen at Pro Football Newsroom, the UFL is relocating the team for the 2026 season.

According to the report, Michigan, Houston, Birmingham and Memphis are all being relocated, and it's part of a wider swatch of changes the league is planning in the offseason.

The news comes just over a month after the Panthers played the DC Defenders in the 2025 UFL Championship game, losing 58-34.

Watch below: Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hits 62-yard field goal

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hits 62-yard field goal, as Mike Nolan calls for his kicker again

The Panthers returned to the then-USFL in 2022 and were also part of the league when the USFL merged with the XFL and created the UFL.

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates played for the Panthers and had an incredible season before eventually signing with the Lions after the 2024 season.

The move comes as a shock to fans, as the report from Pro Football Newsroom said that attendance was down everywhere except Michigan.

The Panthers played their games at Ford Field and reportedly had more than 16,000 fans in attendance for the regular season finale, which was the most-attended home game for the Panthers at Ford Field.

In a statement released to 7 News Detroit, the UFL said, "Every year, the League office looks at planning for next season and beyond. At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation."