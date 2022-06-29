U.S. soccer star Carson Pickett made history Tuesday by becoming the first person with a limb difference to play on the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT).

Pickett, born without part of her left arm, helped the team secure a 2-0 win against Colombia.

"Kick It Like Pickett," the team said in a caption alongside a picture of the 28-year-old on social media about the historic moment.

𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐈𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐭 Tonight, @Cars_Pickett16 will be the first-ever player with a limb difference to earn a #USWNT cap! pic.twitter.com/Ru2KhHj3EP — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 29, 2022

CNN reported that the defender plays for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

During her time with the Orlando Pride, a special moment between Pickett and a 22-month-old in 2019 went viral after a photo captured her two-arm-bumping Joseph Tidd, who was born without a left hand, The Washington Post reported.

Tuesday was full of firsts for Pickett.

She became the oldest field player to play for the U.S. since 2017 when McCall Zerboni made her international debut at 30, the team said.

According to the team's website, she also became the oldest field player to start for the country in her first cap on Tuesday.