Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43, ready to play on Centre Court again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is 43 and about to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time.

She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on Centre Court against Elina Svitolina.

Williams has won five singles titles at Wimbledon and seven overall at Grand Slam tournaments.

That is the most among active players, now that her younger sister, Serena, finished her playing career last year.

But the older Williams has not played much lately. She has been limited to just five matches this season after missing five months with a hamstring injury after playing just four in 2022.